Elizabeth Olsen Almost Changed Her Name Because Of Her Sisters!

Elizabeth Olsen may be out of her sisters’ shadows now, but at the beginning of her career she was a lot more worried about being Mary-Kate and Ashley’s little sister.

Of course, there are kids these days whose only knowledge of the Olsen family is the Marvel star. At this point, the twins are semi-reclusive fashion designers, and their acting days remain in the memories of ’90s kids. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is a currently A-list action star with one of the pandemic’s biggest TV series under her belt.

Related: How John Stamos Shares About The Twins Refusing To Appear On Fuller House!

But back when her older sisters were the most famous twins in the world, the WandaVision star was willing to do anything to escape their influence… including change her name. She told Glamour UK:

“I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning… and I realised very quickly it wasn’t for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school. But during that time, I thought ‘I don’t want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley]’, for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age.”

She added:

“It had nothing to do with not being proud of what my sisters were doing, it had everything to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don’t know how much I processed, but I did think, ‘I’m going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.'”

As we know, the 32-year-old didn’t end up adopting her middle name as her moniker. And she has acknowledged the benefit of having Mary Kate and Ashley coming before her. Speaking with Grazia magazine, she explained:

“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it. And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”

Related: Katie Holmes Celebrates Suri’s 15th Birthday With Adorable IG Tribute!

Still, she felt like she carved her own path, even when they were young. She recalled on Jess Cagle’s Sirius XM show:

“I was the one that made everyone come to see me perform a musical that we made within two weeks and they had to see three of them every summer. They had to go to every dance performance and it was always unique to me that I loved theatre and dancing and singing. … And so it never felt like a following for me because it always felt like it was my path.”

Well, the Olsen name may have helped her get where she is today, but no one can deny that Elizabeth has made a name for herself all her own in this industry. And we’re definitely glad she did!

Ch-ch-check out more of Elizabeth’s Glamour interview (below):

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/FayesVision]