Ha! Elizabeth Olsen Caught LYING About Thinking Friend Danielle Haim Acted Well In Licorice Pizza!

Instant classic!

Vanity Fair has been doing the Lie Detector Test Interview videos for years now, but we can’t recall them causing real drama between two friends before!

And when Elizabeth Olsen was asked about pal Danielle Haim‘s acting, it did NOT go well!

The WandaVision star talked about how the rocker, whom she’s known since high school, was once “the coolest person in the world” to her. But when the interviewer asked how she thought Danielle’s acting performance was in her small role in sister Alana Haim‘s movie Licorice Pizza, that’s when the polygraph got a little extra wiggly. First Elizabeth was asked if she thought she was a better actress than Danielle, which she admitted she did. But when the interviewer drilled down and asked if she didn’t think Danielle was very good, the Doctor Strange actress responded:

“No, I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it.”

She then qualified:

“But she didn’t have to do much.”

That’s when the tester called her out, saying:

“She’s lying about the film.”

The youngest Olsen sister protested:

“What do you mean? About what, liking the film?”

The tester confirmed, “That’s correct,” to which she responded:

“Oh, I did like the film!”

The tester offered instead:

“Or about her acting.”

To which Elizabeth downgraded her compliment, this time saying:

“Oh yeah, she was fine.”

So awkward! And Lizzy picked up on it right away, exclaiming:

“F**k, man! Sorry, Danielle.”

HIGHlarious! Something tells us that was the moment she wished she’d never agreed to this interview! She added:

“You did great. I don’t know what’s happening. It’s so uncomfortable right now.”

Ha! See her answer more uncomfortable questions about John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and of course her famous sisters (below)!

