Ashley Olsen Ties The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Louis Eisner In Secret Wedding!

Wedding bells are ringing!

Ashley Olsen and her longtime partner Louis Eisner finally got married! According to an insider speaking with Page Six this week, the Full House alum and artist married in a private ceremony at a Bel-Air home last Wednesday. There were only a few dozen guests, and while the list wasn’t revealed, we’d presume the 36-year-old fashion designer’s sisters Mary-Kate Olsen and Elizabeth Olsen were present. It sounded like it was a super great party, too, as the source dished:

“It went late with 50 people or so total.”

So fun!

Ashley and Louis have been dating since 2017, but they have managed to keep their romance on the down low, including hardly stepping out in public together. To prove it, they only made their red carpet debut last September while attending an event for the Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by the painter’s dad, Eric Eisner. Last year, the 33-year-old (whose mom is Lisa Eisner, a jewelry designer and onetime West Coast editor of Vogue) also shared a photo of the Row co-founder carrying a machete while on a hike. But, aside from that, fans haven’t gotten much of a glimpse of their romance.

At this time, a rep for Ashley has not commented on the nuptials. We’re sure tying the knot with their nearest and dearest watching was an exciting way to end 2022! Many congratulations to the happy couple! Time to pop the champagne!

