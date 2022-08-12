Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche Following Tragic Death

Ellen DeGeneres is paying tribute to her ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche, following news of her passing on Friday.

The former daytime talk show host, who dated the actress for three years from 1997 to 2000, took to her Instagram Story moments after news broke that Anne had succumbed to her injuries following a fiery car crash last week. Sending her condolences to all those grieving her loss, the TV personality wrote with black text over a white background:

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family, and friends all my love.”

A truly, truly sad day indeed.

You can see Ellen’s emotional tribute (below).

So heartbreaking…

The 53-year-old had been in a coma since last Friday when she struck a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles following a series of car crashes in the area. According to the LAPD, narcotics were found in her system, though an investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday night, her rep sadly announced she was not expected to survive her “critical condition” after hospital staff had done everything they could to heal her. The Volcano star leaves behind sons Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she shared with ex James Tupper, and Homer Laffoon, 20, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. We are thinking of them, and all those who loved Anne, at this tragic time. May she rest in peace.

