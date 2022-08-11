Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Hospitalization Following Horrific Car Wreck

Ellen DeGeneres speaks out about ex-girlfriend Anne Heche‘s horrific car crash.

The former daytime talk show host, who dated the star for three years between 1997 and 2000, was seen out and about with a friend in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday. And when paparazzi stopped and asked her about the 53-year-old actress, Ellen said she did not know about her current condition since the former couple are no longer in contact with each other:

“We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know.”

However, she still offered her well-wishes to Anne, saying:

“I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

This marks the first time The Ellen DeGeneres Show star has commented on Anne’s situation after she drove her Mini Cooper into the two-story home in El Lay on London sparking a fire which required 60 firefighters to put it out. A rep for the Volcano star told Page Six earlier this week that Heche, who has been hospitalized with burns, is in critical condition, saying:

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

And sadly, it sounds like her condition has not improved since then. TMZ revealed on Thursday that she is still in dire shape at the moment! But as we previously reported, a source for Entertainment Tonight said her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is making sure Anne receives the “best care” for her injuries:

“He’s being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen.”

While the former soap opera star continues to fight for her life, she is also being investigated for felony DUI after Lynne claimed she was injured with multiple cuts, requiring medical attention. At first, there was speculation that Anne allegedly used alcohol at the time of the fiery crash as she was photographed with alcohol bottles inside her vehicle. However, TMZ reported Thursday that no alcohol was found in her system but instead was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl. A law enforcement source did caution that the fentanyl was potentially given to Anne at the hospital to help with her pain.

Such an awful situation…

