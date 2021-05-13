Ellen DeGeneres Says She's A Victim In Workplace Scandal! Colton Underwood's Shocking Gay Past! And MORE! | Perez Hilton

Got A Tip?

Ellen DeGeneres‘ shocking new interview! Do U think her drama last year was a targeted campaign against her? She does! Plus, Colton Underwood‘s secret hookups with men BEFORE he was on The Bachelorette! And what he’s now saying about his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph! Caitlyn Jenner is a liar! What Donald Trump is doing with Jake Paul! Armie Hammer‘s got a new live-in girlfriend. Would U date him? Plus, Paris Hilton, JoJo Siwa and MORE!

May 13, 2021 11:11am PDT

