Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss One Year After His Death With Emotional Video

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the one year anniversary of his tragic death.

On Wednesday, the former Ellen host posted a video on social media in remembrance of the choreographer. In the emotional tribute, she recalled some of the funny and fond memories she had with him:

“On the one-year anniversary of tWitch no longer being with us, I thought that I would share a couple of memories that I have, that I had. Well, first of all, I mean there’s so many memories that I have of tWitch.”

Looking back, the 65-year-old revealed how she and the hip hop dancer had a tradition to ending every taping of the daytime TV show:

“I loved that every single day after the show, we would sing and dance to some song, and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say, ‘I love you,’ and he would say, ‘Love you much.’ And then he would walk off to his. And every single day, that’s how we ended the show in arm in arm. I miss that.”

Aww…

Related: Allison Holker Remembers tWitch On First Wedding Anniversary Since Death

She also recalled one of the last trips they took together — which was to see Silk Sonic in Vegas:

“We went to Vegas, one of the last trips we did. We used to do these fun trips with the show. We went to Vegas together and we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans. … That was really fun, singing to each other, and just being in Vegas together was really fun.”

Another fond memory Ellen has of tWitch is when they went on a “hilarious” trip with producer Andy Lassner:

“One of the funniest things that I think that we did with Andy, so we went to Miraval with Andy … and it was hilarious. I mean, it was just the three of us together was so much fun. And then tWitch climbed that pole and stood on that pole, which was incredible because he was so scared to do that. And when he got on that pole that high up and stood, and then Andy had to join him, that was one of the most fun shoots that we have ever done. And one of the last trips that we took.”

Wrapping up the video, the comedian served everyone a “reminder” that you don’t know what someone could be going through as she reflected on her friend’s tragic death by suicide: