Allison Holker Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss On First Wedding Anniversary Since His Death

Allison Holker is fondly remembering her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss on their first wedding anniversary since his passing.

On Instagram Sunday, the 35-year-old choreographer shared a throwback photo of their wedding with a black and white filter over it. In the caption, she opened up about her feelings with her followers, looking back at the man who “transformed” her life:

“We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever.”

Continuing, she shared how nearly a year after his tragic death by suicide, she’s found “tranquility”:

“On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.”

Such a gorgeous statement. You can feel their true love shining through her words.

See the full post (below):

Earlier in the weekend, Allison also shared a quote about dealing with “grief” with her followers, writing alongside two photos of herself:

“Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date. Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

She’s truly a brave and beautiful soul. Our hearts continue to be with her, as well as their shared kiddos 15-year-old daughter Weslie, 7-year-old son Maddox, and 4-year-old Zaia. We’re sending them so much love throughout the holidays especially.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss/Allison Holker/Instagram]

Dec 11, 2023 13:30pm PDT

