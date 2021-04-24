McDreamy Is Back! Grey's Anatomy Fans Lose Their S**t Over Beach Wedding For MerDer

Man, Grey’s Anatomy has never been a show to shy away from the big emotional moments, but they really took things to the next level this season.

SPOILER ALERT!

As Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been in a COVID coma, she’s either been having a vivid dream or experiencing a near-death crossing over situation. Either way, what we’ve seen is the show’s star on a beach, having conversations with all the ghosts of Grey’s past.

How many times is this woman gonna nearly die???

She got to speak with Mark “McSteamy” Sloan (Eric Dane), George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and her sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh). But Thursday night’s episode was the biggest shot to the heart yet as Meredith met her final spirit: her first and truest love on the show, Derek Shepherd.

The return of Patrick Dempsey to the series after his death six years ago — and after some sketchy rumored behind-the-scenes history with creator Shonda Rhimes — gave fans something they never expected to see: closure for MerDer.

McDreamy, even McDreamier in this dream world, told Meredith exactly what she (and viewers) needed to hear. He told her the worst part of dying was:

“I didn’t want to leave you.”

But he also told her she was right to let him go:

“Dying is exhausting. You know that point as a surgeon, you’ve done everything for your patient. I could try and will them to fight, will them to live, but I never understood the level of exhaustion. There comes a point where the desire to rest overrides the desire to live. You got that. You gave me permission to go. You told me it was OK. You got me. You gave me everything I needed until my last breath.”

Yep, fans were definitely a blubbering mess at that one!

But Derek had a crucial message for Meredith, too. He told her she may be tired, but:

“People love you, Meredith. People need you. Your body’s tired. But your soul, your soul won’t even let me near you. You’re still fighting.”

Leaving her to make the decision to finally wake up from her coma. But not until the couple got to have a dream wedding on the beach, despite the fact Meredith hates weddings. Oh, they even played that cover of Flashdance… What a Feeling by Yael Naim — the same one that appeared in their Season 5 post-it note wedding.

It was… a lot.

Fans obviously couldn’t contain their emotions, tweeting about the episode:

12 SEASONS LATER AND MERDER STILL LOOK AT EACH OTHER IN THE VERY SAME WAY#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/yCvxD4RX9l — ً (@mrdrscrubcaps) April 23, 2021

This season has had a lot of surprises but seeing Meredith in a wedding dress might just top them all. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/68oc8YcLGv — Peyton Marof (@peytonmarof) April 23, 2021

MEREDITH GREY AND DEREK SHEPHERD MARRIED, THIS IS TWEET. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/zvkylpHIVW — duda (@greyfurious) April 23, 2021

The beach gave me everything I could have ever wanted #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/pdwMJsSdGi — Claire⚡️| Greys spoilers (@Jadesmorley) April 23, 2021

But some were more torn up than comforted. After all, while this meant they got to see McDreamy again… it also meant having to say goodbye all over again!

And almost six years to the day, too! The episode in which Derek died aired on April 23, 2015. For some who didn’t see the show until later at night (or in the UK, it was the SAME EXACT DAY AS HIS DEATH!

apr 23.

the day derek died.

merder's beach wedding.

the day derek left again.

the day mer woke up. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/y9BY1EhAOV — ellen kathleen (@itsmeredithg) April 23, 2021

they really are making us say goodbye to derek shepherd on april 22, 2021 for the second time when they very well know that we had to say goodbye to him the first time on april 23, 2015 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/NGOgCfmI4X — ً (@livextweets) April 23, 2021

NOT DEREK WALKING AWAY DOWN THE BEACH BYE DEREK #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/hxtaGMS1uv — Whitney (@wmbookworm96) April 23, 2021

Not Mer saying " We love you, Zozo", bc she's speaking for Derek as well ???? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/rPp2bUMx8v — carmen (@1_dayIllflyaway) April 23, 2021

Patrick Dempsey’s first and last appearances on Grey’s Anatomy. Derek Shepherd will forever and ever have my whole heart #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/WC3qE267u8 — rach ???? (@katesswalsh) April 23, 2021

This may be a new high watermark for emotion on Grey’s. Wow.

What did YOU think of the episode? Let us know in the comments and ch-ch-check out Meredith’s moment of choice one more time (below)!

