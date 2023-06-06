Elliot Page Says He Hooked Up With Juno Co-Star 'All The Time’ While Filming

Elliot Page isn’t leaving any steamy details out of his tell-all memoir.

Pageboy, the Inception star’s highly anticipated book, is officially out, and WOW. We were not expecting some of the revelations Elliot dropped! For fans of the 36-year-old actor, Juno, the 2007 indie teen pregnancy film, probably comes to mind as one of his most notable early projects. The film has been highly celebrated for 16 years now, but what you probably didn’t know is that Elliot was having more fun off camera than on…

Related: Elliot Had A Secret Relationship With Kate Mara!

In an excerpt from his memoir, Elliot revealed that he and co-star Olivia Thirlby, the actress who played Juno’s best friend, had a steamy affair during the shoot. Not only that, they had sex “all the time” while shooting!

WHAT?!

The X-Men: Days of Future Past star shared that he “was taken aback” the moment he saw Olivia, and that the actress, also now 36, seemed “so much older, capable, and centered,” despite being the same age — they were both just 20 years old at the time. He added that the Dredd star was “sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.”

HOT!!!

He remembered that the first time they hooked up was in Olivia’s hotel room, and, according to him, she’s the one who broke the ice:

“[She] looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.’ At that we started sucking face. It was on.”

Forward! Respect! But it seems that was exactly what Elliot needed at the time, as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality. He shared:

“I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful. It was one of the first times someone would make me c*m, the first time I would open up.”

Damn, Elliot! REALLY getting into the nitty gritty!! He added that the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, having sex everywhere!

“Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Related: Elliot Details Terrifying Transphobic Attack In Los Angeles

WOW. Olivia actually didn’t come out as bisexual until a few years later in 2011. But it seems in her personal life, she was already so far ahead of Page. The Stanford Prison Experiment actress went on to marry Jacques Pienaar in 2014, whom she met when he was the boom operator on 2012’s Dredd. For Page’s part, he came out that same year, in 2014 — and then later transitioned in 2020.

We never would have guessed about this affair, though!

What do YOU make of Elliot’s sex-fueled revelations, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Elliot Page/Instagram & Fox Searchlight Pictures/YouTube]