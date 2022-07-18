Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Comes Out As Non-Binary, Updates Pronouns To 'They/Them' On Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert has subtly come out as non-binary and fans were quick to notice.

The Demon High rapper made some changes to their Instagram Sunday, beginning with adding “they/them” pronouns to their bio. This comes just three days after International Non-Binary People’s day on July 14, which aims to raise awareness about gender identity and the issues commonly faced by non-binary individuals.

We’re happy for Uzi! The hip-hop world, which is primarily run by straight, cisgender men, can be a not-so-inclusive environment, so trailblazers like Uzi coming forward with their truths will hopefully help to democratize it! And in case you didn’t know, Instagram added the feature to include gender identity on the photo sharing platform in May of 2021, and Uzi joins a growing list of non-binary celebrities like Demi Lovato, Elliot Page, Sam Smith, Rose McGowan, and many more.

The Sanguine Paradise artist, born Symere Bysil Woods, has always been a bit more on the fluid side when it comes to their wardrobe and appearance, commonly spotted wearing skirts and other more traditionally feminine articles of clothing and colors, in addition to more masculine garments. More recently the 26-year-old had a $24 million pink diamond implanted on their forehead in February of 2021, reminding many fans of the android Vision from the Avengers movies, but later had it removed in September of the same year following an incident at Rolling Loud Miami in which it was ripped off by fans.

As for Uzi’s music career, the Philadelphia-native announced they were quitting music back in 2019 in an IG story, explaining:

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports, but I’m done with music. I deleted everything. I wanna be normal… I wanna wake up in 2013.”

Fans quickly became nervous that the rapper had deleted the tracks for their second studio album, Eternal Awake, but Uzi later clarified that what led to their frustration was their label preventing them from releasing new music:

“You think I don’t wanna drop music? You just gotta understand when people don’t love you, they’ll hold your life if you sign a motherf**king … Hold that s**t against you.”

This has been a common problem in the music industry for YEARS, with artists being back by their label from realizing their full visions. However it seems to have all worked out as the performer is still putting out new music to this day, most recently with the surprise SoundCloud release of Space Cadet, a single from the forthcoming EP Red & White.

Uzi has not officially released a statement regarding their update in gender identity, but did respond to a fan’s tweet on Sunday reading, “Yo they,” to which the rapper hit back, “Yo yeat.”

See the full tweets (below):

Yo yeat ???? — Uzi London ????☄️????® (@LILUZIVERT) July 17, 2022

We’re happy for Lil Uzi!

