Elon Musk's Own Mom Scolds Him For Scary Tweet!

Freedom of speech means being able to say whatever you want without consequence from the government. But you still need to be responsible for what you say — especially when your mom can see it!

Elon Musk was reminded of just that — on Mother’s Day no less — when his own mom scolded him on the very social network he’s trying to buy.

The Tesla founder was apparently blasted by a Russian official who didn’t like that he donated use of his Starlink satellite to the Ukrainian military. The official confusingly referred to Ukraine’s marines as a “Nazi” force. Elon shared a screen grab of the odd quote on his Twitter feed, writing unapologetically:

“The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

But then Elon quipped, joking about how he was potentially butting up against the Russian government led by Putin, who is known for poisoning his enemies:

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya”

That was too much for Maye Musk, who wrote to her son:

“That’s not funny”

Along with some angry face emojis!

Elon responded:

“Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Not helping!

Remember, kids, no matter how rich and powerful you get — you still have to answer to Momma!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]