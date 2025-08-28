Got A Tip?

Brooke Hogan Doesn't Think There Was Any Foul Play In Dad Hulk's Death -- She Speaks Out After Seeing His Body

Brooke Hogan is changing her tune.

On Wednesday, Hulk Hogan’s daughter sat down for a virtual chat with TMZ and opened up about how things have changed for her since seeing her dad’s body.

If you didn’t hear, she stopped by a Florida funeral home on Tuesday to privately sit with the body more than a month after his death. And despite previously claiming police body cam footage would “change the narrative” surrounding the WWE legend’s death, she’s changed her mind. She now feels as though there was no foul play involved. The 37-year-old told the outlet:

“From what I understand, when it becomes a medical malpractice situation, it’s still considered a natural death.”

OK, so that isn’t foul play. But she does still have blame to go around!

If you didn’t know, an occupational therapist can be heard in police body cam footage telling officers that a doctor accidentally severed Hulk’s phrenic nerve, which controls the diaphragm and breathing, during a recent surgery. She added:

“If you die from a complication from surgery, it’s not like somebody went and stabbed you.”

Though of course, it can certainly feel that way for loved ones of malpractice victims. Brooke then touched on Hulk’s wife Sky Daily having her own private autopsy done and mulling over whether she wants to “sue the doctor,” but added:

“That’s not really the police’s jurisdiction. They handle more, like, suicide, murder, that’s when they really start looking into things like that.”

Hulk’s remains are currently awaiting cremation. You can hear more from Brooke’s interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Brooke Hogan/Instagram & WENN]

Aug 27, 2025 17:10pm PDT

