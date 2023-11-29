Emily Ratajkowski SLAMMED As 'Fatphobic' After Plus-Sized Clothing Photo! LOOK!

Emily Ratajkowski is facing criticism after posing in a controversial photoshoot which some fans took to be a dig at plus-sized models and clothing.

Over the weekend, the model shared a carousel of new pics from a photoshoot with French magazine Le Monde — but fans quickly zeroed in on the second photo in the bunch. The pic in question features the 32-year-old showing off her svelte figure in a buttoned-up white top and oversized jeans… Except that’s the problem — the pants weren’t fashionably baggy.

It’s clear these are slacks made for some several sizes up from EmRata. And she drew attention to how much smaller she was by holding up the waist and showing off how much space there still is!! See yourself (below):

Uhhh, what year is this?? Is it just us, or is it giving problematic early 2000s weight loss propaganda??

Followers definitely didn’t approve in the comments, accusing the pic of sending a “fatphobic” message:

“What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture?” “what is the reason for this second photo? genuinely curious.” “body shaming but make it fashion? no thanks & do better.” “That second photo is such godforsaken trash. In the year of our lord 2023?? STILL??? Yikes.” “The fact a whole team of people worked on this and thought this was cool is so f**ked up”

Other commenters pointed out how the Gone Girl actress penned the 2021 book, My Body, which in large part discussed body image:

“writing a book centered body image and then doing the second photo is crazy” “The hypocrisy lol” “writing a book about feminism and female empowerment then posting that second pic is CRAZYYY”

YIKES! EmRata has not yet addressed the controversy, and the pics are still up.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram]