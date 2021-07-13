 Spice Girls' Emma Bunton Is Married After 21 Years Of Partnership! See Inside The Surprise Wedding! - Perez Hilton
Spice Girls' Emma Bunton Is Married After 21 Years Of Partnership! See Inside The Surprise Wedding!

Spice Girls' Emma Bunton Is Married! See Pics From The Suprise Wedding HERE!

Baby Spice tied the knot!

Emma Bunton shared pictures from her secret wedding to longtime lover Jade Jones on Tuesday! Showing off her gorgeous wedding dress as well as her hubby’s unique attire in the stunning photo (below), the singer captioned the special memory:

“Mr and Mrs. Jones”

Beautiful!

Finally! We mean, they’ve only been together for 21 years!! Yep, they’ve been in love since getting together in 1998! The duo also share sons Beau Lee, 13, and Tate Lee, 10 — who we’re sure looked dapper at the event, too! See the first few glimpses into the magical ceremony (below)!

Emma’s glamorous wedding garter! / (c) Emma Bunton/Instagram

Congratulations on this huge milestone, Emma and Jade!! Time to pop the champagne!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Where do you think the couple will spend their honeymoon? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Steve Finn/WENN]

Jul 13, 2021 16:45pm PDT

