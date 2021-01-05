Congratulations!!! Emma Stone is pregnant, y’all!

Back in September, Emma made some headlines after making a rare public appearance with fiancé Dave McCary. The couple were quite private even before the pandemic, but during lockdown they’ve been phantoms.

So when they were photographed going for a walk — and both sporting gold bands — speculation ran rampant they had gone ahead and gotten married in a private ceremony. Additionally, the Zombieland star was wearing quite loose-fitting overalls. Certainly reasonable casualwear, especially in 2020 — but also oftentimes a flashing sign that announces pregnancy.

Well, those who jumped to that conclusion got an extra piece of evidence a couple months later.

In December Emma dropped out of Babylon, the upcoming film being directed by La La Land helmer Damian Chazelle, who had directed her to her Oscar — and co-starring Brad Pitt. Who could turn that down? Plus, the parties cited scheduling conflicts, which is almost never true in Hollywood. Stars with power make the time to do the projects they want to do. Also, Emma didn’t seem to have any projects that could conflict… (Meanwhile she is reportedly being replaced by Margot Robbie, who has a GAZILLION things in development.)

So that also got us wondering if she wouldn’t be able to film due to maternity leave…

Well, today we have our answer! An Us Weekly source is straight up willing to confirm the rumor and declare they know for a fact Emma has a bun in the oven! Not only that, the insider has all the deets; they claim:

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Wow! Sounds like she’s keeping super healthy! No wonder she doesn’t want to step on a movie set, surrounded by people. Like most places in the US, Hollywood’s record on COVID safety hasn’t been the most reassuring.

This would obviously be Emma’s, as well as hubby (???) Dave’s, first child. Speaking about the idea of having kids, back in 2018 she told then-bestie Jennifer Lawrence in an Elle interview:

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

So we guess we shouldn’t be too surprised. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited!

Another round of HUGE congrats to Emma and Dave!

