Celebrity Fitness Expert Eric The Trainer Dead At 53

The fitness world just lost a major star.

Eric Fleishman, better known as Eric the Trainer, has sadly passed away at just 53 years old. The announcement was posted to his official Instagram page Saturday, informing fans that he had passed on the morning of Thanksgiving in his Glendale, California home. It reads:

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love.”

No cause of death has yet been revealed for the celeb trainer.

Rather than focus on details about his death, the post encouraged fans to help celebrate Eric’s memory and to submit details of how he had positively impacted the lives of others:

“Eric’s family welcomes the community to join them in celebrating his life by sharing experiences, memories, and tributes to [email protected] Please send photos, videos, music, and stories as to how Eric impacted your life. Our hope is to assemble these contributions for a Celebration of Life ceremony in the near term. The date and time of this event will be forthcoming shortly. This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

See the full announcement (below):

Eric was known for training celebrities such as Patrick Schwarzenegger, Def Leppard, Nickelback, Fall Out Boy, Jason Priestley, and the now-completely-jacked Ethan Suplee. He also worked with multiple California law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Academy, California Highway Patrol, and SWAT, according to TMZ.

Gone far too soon, he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.

[Image via Eric The Trainer/Instagram.]