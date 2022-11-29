Alabama Teacher MARRIES Student He Was Accused Of Sexually Abusing Two Months Ago -- How Is This Legal?!

An ex-teacher from Alabama has married the same student he allegedly sexually abused earlier this year!

On September 16, East Limestone High School coach/teacher Thomas Blake Tucker was arrested after an anonymous tip claimed the teacher had been engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office acted fast. Detectives opened an investigation and soon found evidence enough to lead to Tucker’s arrest — he was booked into Limestone County Detention Center at midnight the very same day.

The 25-year-old was charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. He didn’t stay in jail for long, though, as he was soon after released on a $30,000 bond.

According to News19, the accused resigned from his job only a month after the allegations came to light. He also has not been reported to have entered a plea — but what he has done is absolutely jaw-dropping — he married the girl he was allegedly abusing!

How the eff is that legal?!

Legal documents obtained by The News Courier state the teenager and the former teacher were legally married on November 8 — less than two months after his arrest. Now, in an absolutely brazen filing, Tucker’s lawyer Nick Lough is requesting the contact restrictions between the girl and the 25-year-old be lifted. His argument is that they’re husband and wife, so they should be able to see one another. Um… what?

In a statement to the outlet, Lough said:

“Right now we just want to make sure that Mr. Tucker isn’t in any violation of his bond conditions … and so because of that, we filed a motion he at this point has not had any communication with his wife because of the bond conditions that currently exist and that’s why we’ve made this request to the court because again they are lawfully and legally married.”

Wow.

“He at this point has not had any communication with his wife.” Um… didn’t they just get married? How did they do that without breaking the restraining order??

We know the unnamed girl is still under age 19 because of the statute Tucker broke. According to Alabama marriage laws if she’s under 18 she’d need consent from her guardian to marry. It’s not been released how old she is, but it’s possible her guardians signed off on her marrying her alleged abuser — which only raises more questions…

Tucker’s next hearing is scheduled for December 6 — and neither he or his lawyer are responding to any requests for comment. We truly hope the young girl is doing okay and is safe during this seriously wild situation.

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments (below).

