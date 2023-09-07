Ewww! Ethan Hawke Directed Daughter Maya's Sex Scenes In New Movie!

Ethan Hawke and his daughter are really ‘comfortable’ around each other… Like, REALLY comfortable.

The Academy Award-nominated actor is busy promoting his latest directorial feature, Wildcat, starring his real-life daughter Maya Hawke. The rising star, whom you may already know and love from Stranger Things, plays American novelist Flannery O’Connor. And it sounds like the flick took them to some pretty scandalous places.

In a Variety cover story published on Tuesday, the father-daughter duo opened up about something that should have been really upsetting — shooting sex scenes for Maya’s character! Surprisingly, they said, it wasn’t awkward for them, like, at all. Ethan explained:

“We were so comfortable with it. I couldn’t care less.”

That just feels so wrong…

In the two sex scenes directed by the Purge actor, his daughter simulates getting down and dirty with co-stars Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Rafael Casal. It may not have been “weird” for either of the Hawkes — but it sounds like it sure was for the men in the sex scenes. Ethan reflected while giggling and looking at Maya:

“We needed to take care of Rafael and Cooper. I think it was weird for them.”

The 25-year-old agreed, adding that they took necessary measures behind the scenes to make sure everyone was A-OK:

“We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them. So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on.”

Ethan then cut back in, adding, “by some creepy dad.” LOLz! At least he’s aware of the optics of it… Still SO weird to us. See more from their interview (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

