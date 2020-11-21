OMG! Euphoria Actor Lukas Gage Catches 'S**t Talking' Director Mocking His Apartment On Zoom!

And now, here’s your timely reminder to be extra careful when trying to sneakily talk s**t on the internet!

We are eight months into the pandemic and by now, just about EVERYONE (including your favorite celebs!) has used Zoom or Skype or some other video calling platform to virtually interact.

In this new world there’s a certain amount of etiquette we’re all learning! The first rule is obviously making sure you’re camera ready (and your d**k isn’t out, Mr. Toobin). But right behind that one is making sure your mic is appropriately muted when you don’t want the other party to hear you.

It was that second one that caused actor Lukas Gage‘s virtual audition to get off to a HORRIBLE start earlier this week!

Related: Will Smith Gets Emotional Discussing Feud With Janet Hubert On A Special Red Table Talk

Gage, best known for his role as Tyler on the HBO series, Euphoria, shared the hilarious and cringeworthy cautionary tale to Twitter on Friday, uploading a clip of his audition with an unnamed director who was not fond of what appears to be his living room in the background.

As the 25-year-old actor is prepping for the audition, he unexpectedly hears the director speaking to a third person over Zoom and totally trashing his digs! The man says:

“These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like I’m looking at his background and he has his TV, you know…”

Um, his TV what?! He’s supposed to live in a mansion?! FFS, what gives?

While it’s unclear what exactly it was about Lukas’ apartment that bothered him so much, Lukas did not miss the opportunity to quickly interrupt and let him know he was unmuted.

He also hilariously responded to the jabs, saying:

“It’s a s****y apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one.”

Ha! Now, that’s how you expertly handle some unwarranted shade and fight for a check!

The director quickly apologized, saying he was “so, so sorry” and “mortified” by the comment — but Gage repeated that he could upgrade his living situation if he landed the role.

Sorry, we just, can’t. Still dying over here, y’all!!

Despite playing it relatively cool during the audition, Lukas couldn’t help but share his true feelings about the incident online. He tweeted a clip of the mortifying moment and included this cheeky little message:

“psa, if youre a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur s–t on zoom mtgings.”

Watch for yourself (below)!

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

We TOLD you this was painfully funny, right? We weren’t the only ones who thought so, either. Fans mostly praised how well Gage handled himself in his replies:

“theres gonna be some problems if you don’t get that job.” “u handled this so well king” “don’t be shy, drop the director’s @”

Others put themselves in Lukas’ shoes, and shared how they would have dealt with the situation:

“dude i’d cry i think.” “THE WAY U REPLIED TOO I WOULDVE CRIED AND PRETENDED I DIDNT HEAR BUT YES USE UR BLACKMAIL” “You have so much grace and you deserve all the gigs! I live in a “tiny” aparment too. You handled it so well , I think I would have cried.”

Honestly, the only question we have after this fiasco is whether or not he got the job! And, who IS this bougie director, anyway? LOLz. Hopefully, it’s a well-paying gig that’s truly worth it all after this. We know we’ll be curious to see!

As we mentioned up top, Perezcious readers, don’t show your d**k, don’t BE a d**k, and don’t get caught slippin’!

[Image via Lukas Gage/Twitter]