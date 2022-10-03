NFL Fan Falls To His Death From Escalator After Steelers Vs. Jets Game

A football fan tragically lost his life during a game on Sunday.

Police and EMS were called to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 4:45 p.m. ET, shortly after the Steelers vs. Jets game had come to an end. They were responding to reports that “an adult male fell from an escalator inside the stadium,” according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. The department’s Sunday press release broke the news:

“Paramedics administered care on scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital. He later passed from his injuries.”

What a tragedy… This man, whose identity is being kept private, went to the game with the expectation to have a great time, unaware it would be the final thing he’d ever do.

While there were no details released regarding what caused the fan to fall, the Pittsburgh Mobile Crime Unit has announced the VCU will be investigating. The Steelers later addressed the incident in a statement via the Associated Press:

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Our hearts go out to this man’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

