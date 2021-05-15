Farrah Abraham Responds To Chrissy Teigen's Terrible Resurfaced Tweets: ‘She’s Just Highly Disturbing To Me’

Farrah Abraham spoke out against Chrissy Teigen after she slut-shamed her in an old tweet.

In case you missed it, the 35-year-old bashed Abraham for releasing a sex tape in 2013 after gaining notoriety on Teen Mom. She wrote in a since-deleted post at the time:

“Farrah Abraham now thinks she’s pregnant from her sex tape. In other news you’re a whore and everyone hates you.”

However, it did not end there as the former model faced backlash for the initial message and decided to defend her actions by saying:

“Ok, so what I have learned today is slut shaming is a thing like bullying. Do NOT bully sluts, guys. We have a real problem here. People are really defending backdoor teem mom hardcore [porn] . . . Are we really gonna pretend like this girl just had an accidentally leaked sex tape? Seriously?? What the f**k is wrong with you?”

The personality continued:

“Does calling this ‘slut shaming’ make you feel better? Like pulling the bully card? Ladies: you aren’t a super feminist for okaying super whores. You don’t need to defend EVERYone with a vagina. I believe in strong women. F**k, I love women. But a spade is a spade. And we can do better.”

Yikes! Chrissy has changed a lot since these hateful words, but it is so hard to read how much hate she had towards someone so young.

Following the Courtney Stodden debacle, eagle-eyed fans quickly dug up the past tweet and demanded that the momma apologize to the reality star. Now, Farrah has slammed Teigen for her mean comments in an interview with Fox News on Friday, saying:

“Right now, she’s just highly disturbing to me. When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments, I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model. [At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don’t behave like that. Now I see it’s tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now.”

The TV personality also claimed that Chrissy never expressed any sort of regret to her as she did with Stodden, before adding:

“I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol. No woman should be treating other women like that.”

While Farrah’s frustration is completely understandable, it wasn’t necessary to bring in an inappropriate clap back about someone’s sobriety. Just saying!

As we mentioned before, the scandal started after Stodden accused the Cravings author of bullying them in an interview with The Daily Beast earlier this week. The 26-year-old, who happens to be pals with Abraham, exposed Teigen for telling them to commit suicide on social media when they were a teenager. Courtney said:

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take a ‘dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.”

Since then, the wife of John Legend has acknowledged her wrongdoing in a lengthy Twitter post:

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

However, the Couples Therapy alum revealed they never heard from the host and have remained blocked on social media.

Oof, it is not looking too good for Chrissy right now. What are your reactions to Farrah’s response to the mean tweets? Let us know in the comments (below).

