Fitness Influencer Dies In Fall While Creating Content Above Ravine

A fitness influencer tragically passed away at the age of 23 in a freak accident this week that occurred while filming content during a trip to Italy.

According to Greek media outlet Ethnos, Giorgi “Tzane” Janelidze had been visiting Roghudi Vecchio, Calabria, on Wednesday – an ancient mountain village in Italy abandoned in the 1970s due to a severe flood. At one point, he had been standing on a balcony without a railing to film some social media content when he suddenly slipped and fell into the ravine. OMG!

Related: Football Star Allegedly Poisoned Girlfriend & Unborn Baby — And Got Away With It For A Year!

Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene. However, they sadly were unable to save him. Helicopters subsequently retrieved his body and transported him to the town of Saline Joniche, where he was given to the authorities. Giorgi’s friend, Chris Kogias, who had been on the trip, later confirmed the news of the death. He told the outlet:

“Tzane is no longer with us. He left us yesterday afternoon during the trip we made to Italy. Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace.”

So, so awful. For those who don’t know, Giorgi – who lived in Greece – has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he often shares videos of his workouts along with fitness tips and tricks. He also would promote apparel and protein powder for the business he co-founded with fellow influencer Dream Greek.

Since his death, fans and loved ones have mourned Giorgi online — including his girlfriend Elena Margariti. She wrote on Instagram Stories this week, per the New York Post:

“The most beautiful person inside and out, the biggest adventure I’ve ever had with someone. With my man, my whole life. Many dreams, a home together, through our difficulties, through our joys, and we made it, us against all odds. So unfairly, so early. I love you so much. We will meet again. My Tzitsi.”

What happened here is beyond tragic. We’re sending our condolences to Giorgi’s friends and family during this difficult time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Giorgi Janelidze/Instagram]