Florence Pugh Talks Movie Execs Trying To ‘Change Her Weight’ Early In Her Career -- And Reveals She Plans To Release Music!

Florence Pugh is looking back on her career – and what she has to say may shock some of you!

Long before the 26-year-old star got into acting, she shared with BBC Radio’s This Cultural Life that she had been focusing on actually becoming a singer, even posting videos on YouTube under the name of Flossie Rose. She said:

“I would have put money on me being a singer far more than being an actor. To me, being an actor was so far away. I knew I could do it, but I didn’t know how to get there. Whereas me with my guitar being recorded and going on YouTube, and performing on stage and doing gigs was way more accessible. So that was always the thing that I thought I was going to do and then I did this leaflet audition and it just completely went 180 (degrees).”

Curious to hear how Florence sounds? Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sadly, she put her music on the back burner for a bit as she made her big screen debut in the 2014 film The Falling at 17. In a new interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Florence reflected on that time in the business, recalling how she then went to Hollywood and soon landed the lead role as an emerging pop star on the television pilot for Studio City shortly after her film debut. Florence expressed she felt very thankful for the project at first, saying:

“I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job.”

But while the job may have started out as a dream, her outlook soon changed when the movie execs told her she would have to change everything about her appearance in order to fit into the part:

“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in. I’d thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

When the pilot never picked up, Florence went back to England and thought her career was over. However, her luck soon changed when she got the role of Lady Macbeth in 2016 – thus skyrocketing her career:

“Then two weeks later, I had an audition for Lady Macbeth. And that made me fall back in love with cinema – the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I’ve stuck by that. I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be.”

Since then, Florence has been booked and busy, landing leading parts in Little Women, Midsommar, Black Widow, Don’t Worry Darling, and Dune: Part Two. While the Marvel star has been focusing on acting, that does not mean she has given up on her dreams of becoming a musician!

Florence also told This Cultural Life that she has returned to her first love of music and even made “a few songs” for her next film, A Good Person, in March. She revealed she even has though about creating an album:

“I intend to continue that relationship with the producers, and I intend to release music. It’s something that I have been so conscious of ever since my acting career kind of [took off]. I do miss it and I do miss performing. I’ve lost confidence in it because I haven’t been doing it. And I know that if I don’t do it, the lack of confidence is only going to get worse and I just need to give it a go.”

