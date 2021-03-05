Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Cutting Off Penis Of Wife's Lover

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida man will serve two decades in jail after cutting off the penis of a 32-year-old neighbor who’d allegedly been having s*x with the man’s wife in the north Florida city of Bell, outside Gainesville.

Alex Bonilla, 51 years old, pleaded no contest to a host of charges in the 2019 incident, including kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, burglary while armed, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm, all in connection with his attack on his 32-year-old next-door neighbor. On Thursday, he was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for it.

According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 14, 2019, Bonilla — who is a father of five — walked 50 yards from his trailer to that of his unnamed neighbor, and broke in while armed with a gun and a lead pipe.

The neighbor was reportedly making breakfast for his two daughters at the time of the break-in. According to police, Bonilla told him that he’d kill the man if he resisted, and then forced the man into a bedroom, where he tied him up. At that point, according to police deputies, Bonilla pulled down the victim’s underwear, “tied a rubber band around the base of his genitals, and forcefully cut off the victim’s p**is with a pair of scissors.”

WTF?!

According to the police report, Bonilla then ran back across the street to his own home. Several hours later, at work, he was tracked down by deputies. When first approached, Bonilla claimed he’d “caught the neighbor looking at his home,” and had gone over to confront the man and tell him to stay away. At that time, he claimed the neighbor “became angry and physically attacked him.”

According to the police report, the 51-year-old man claims not to remember much about the attack (below):

“The defendant stated he then blacked out and doesn’t remember anything from that point until he was at work and was arrested.”

Hmmm…

Deputies quickly determined those statements about the neighbor “looking at his home” were not true. While police couldn’t nail down a specific motive for the assault per Bonilla’s own admission, they did discover during their investigation that the assailant had caught the victim having s*x with his wife about two months before the attack. That, cops surmise, was the incident that caused Bonilla to commit his heinous crime.

Eventually, Bonilla pled no contest to the aforementioned charges, and this week he was sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay the victim more than $251,000 in restitution. According to news station WKMG, doctors were unable to re-attach the man’s penis, “leaving him unable to have s*x or even urinate normally.” OMG!

What a heinous crime…

