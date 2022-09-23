Florida Man Allegedly Killed Ex-Wife & Stepson For Not Turning Off The Lights

A Florida man has been placed under arrest after allegedly killing his ex-wife and stepson. And the reported reason is just… unbelievable.

Michael D. Williams was taken into police custody Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly rage-killing his ex-wife, Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and adult stepson, Robert Adams, 28, in their Dealand home, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Michael and Marsha had been married for 10 years prior to their June divorce but continued living together in their shared household. Naturally they had ongoing contention over domestic matters, such as the home’s electrical power and leaving lights on, according to the sheriff’s office. Their plan was for Marsha to eventually sell the home so the two could split the money.

Chief Deputy Brian Henderson explained they received a call from Michael himself just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday in which he confessed to shooting two individuals inside the home. When authorities arrived, the 47-year-old was sitting in his parked vehicle outside the house in the driveway; he surrendered himself on the spot. Law enforcement then entered the residence to discover the two lifeless bodies, in addition to Robert’s two young children, ages 5 and 6, who thankfully remained unharmed.

How monstrous to murder these young children’s father and grandmother in the very same house as them — just feet away. Absolutely irredeemable. Henderson explained in a press release:

“This is senseless. This is absolutely senseless.”

The suspect told investigators he had cut off the power to the house and locked the electrical panel before leaving to bring some of his belongings to a storage unit in Orlando Sunday, and when he returned later in the evening due to an ADP security alert, he discovered the lock had been removed and the power was turned back on. Chief Henderson explained:

“Michael was upset that he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house and he went and put a lock on the box outside of the house, which Marsha and her son cut. So he became upset and that started this argument, which ultimately resulted in these two people being shot and killed.”

Michael told officers he attempted to enter the home, but Marsha and Robert prevented him from doing so, which led to a physical altercation resulting in him open firing. He also revealed this was all in front of the two young children. He claims his actions were in self defense, but Henderson noted his injuries were “nothing significant.”

Such a tragic and completely unnecessary situation. We feel for the children who will likely have lifelong trauma from the event. We hope to see justice served. Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

