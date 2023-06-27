Former Youth Pastor Gets Plea Deal After Copping To 'Repeated Sexual Assault Of A Child'

A now-disgraced former youth pastor in the city of Plover, Wisconsin has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors amid accusations of “repeated sexual assault of a child.”

Jordan Huffman (pictured above) had been facing eight counts of first-degree repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, child enticement, and bail jumping. He was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover — which is in central Wisconsin about 85 miles west of Green Bay — when he was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy he was supposed to be mentoring.

According to court documents, Huffman allegedly assaulted the unnamed victim more than a dozen times over a two-year span beginning in 2017. The assaults did not take place at the church, according to the boy, who first reported the alleged incidents to his father. But Huffman’s position as a mentor to young people at the small-town church was central to the interactions.

Huffman was being investigated by cops in Plover and several other Wisconsin jurisdictions when it’s said he fled the state last summer. He was arrested in Florida last August, extradited to Wisconsin, and remanded to custody. He was released on bond in April.

Currently, according to WSAW-TV, he is being tracked by GPS monitoring. As for the plea deal, which occurred late last week, prosecutors in Portage County agreed to drop six of the eight sexual assault counts in exchange for a guilty plea on the other two for “repeated sexual assault of a child”.

But that’s not the only shocking case with Huffman. According to a WBAY, late last month, Huffman caught similar charges from a separate incident in the city of Fox Crossing, Wisconsin. In that case, Winnebago County prosecutors claim Huffman had “inappropriate conversations” over Snapchat with another 12-year-old victim before “picking him up and taking him to a hotel.”

The boy in that case turned on his cell phone location and was able to alert police to his whereabouts after allegedly convincing Huffman to take him home. While Huffman was driving him home, per WBAY, police “performed a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle” and re-arrested Huffman. Those charges of child sexual assault and enticement are still winding their way through court.

As for Huffman’s aforementioned plea deal, WSAW-TV reports his sentencing date is October 3. It is unclear how much prison time he will face.

