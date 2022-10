This gives us hope!

We never watched Francisco Martin on American Idol. His music came to us on its own. And that just reaffirms what we believe – that great songs WILL find an audience!

His song Nobody Listens To Me could easily have come from one of your favorite alternative / rock bands of the ’90s.

This is so great! And U need to listen and help get the word out!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to hear more from Francisco Martin!