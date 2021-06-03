Frank Sinatra 100% Believed Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered Because Of Her JFK Affair!

Frank Sinatra lived a full life, but the mysterious loss of a friend and fellow icon haunted him until his death.

The events surrounding what led to the demise of Marilyn Monroe, who was found dead on August 4, 1962, are still unclear to many, but Sinatra for one was apparently convinced that the Some Like It Hot star didn’t die from an accidental overdose in — at least according to the music legend’s close confidant and former manager Tony Oppedisano.

In his memoir Sinatra and Me: In The Wee Small Hours, Oppedisano gets candid about what Frank really thought about his friend’s untimely death, writing:

“Frank believed she was murdered, and he never got over it.”

Whoa!

We’re officially in conspiracy territory here, folks. But remember, this isn’t the theory of some internet rando: Sinatra and Monroe were very good friends.

Oppedisano noted the pair were never lovers, however, explaining that although the My Way singer thought she was beautiful and funny, “Frank felt she was too troubled, too fragile, for him to sleep with and then walk away.” (We always appreciate a considerate f**kboy!)

Related: FBI Reveals Long-Secret Kurt Cobain File!

So the two never became more than friends, but Marilyn did tell Frank all her juicy secrets — including her affairs with John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy. In his book, Tony claimed that when the trysts suddenly ended:

“Marilyn told Frank she didn’t understand why they’d shut her out completely once she stopped having sex with them.”

Tony noted that the weekend before her death, the actress flew to the famous Sinatra-co-owned Cal Neva Lodge, outside of Lake Tahoe. But he also spilled some never-before-spilled tea about who the starlet was there with: according to Tony, Marilyn was spending time with her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio, who was staying nearby.

He also revealed the screen icon had decided to make a press announcement the following week that they were getting back together; however, the news of this press conference may have been the problem, or at least that was Frank’s theory.

The press conference news sparked speculation Monroe was going to share details of her relationships with JFK and RFK. Oppedisano wrote:

“Frank believed if the press conference hadn’t been announced, she would have lived a lot longer.”

Following the star’s shocking death, Sinatra’s attorney Mickey Rudin, who also worked with Monroe, told him the actress had been killed. This was also a rumor going around among Mob Boss Sam Giancana‘s men at the time, with some of the mobsters claiming involvement. Remember, Old Blue Eyes was well known to have certain underworld connections — so he may have known a thing or two about it that we don’t.

In the book, Tony wrote that Sinatra had several sources who told him the same story:

“She’d been murdered with a Nembutal suppository and Robert Kennedy or the Mob was involved.”

Crazy…

To this day, the truth is unknown. The manager continued:

“Conspiracy theories abound and I can’t lay them to rest.”

He confirmed that Sinatra remained haunted by her death until his death in 1998.

For more juicy secrets from The Sultan Of Swoon’s heyday, pick of a copy of Sinatra and Me, hitting shelves on June 8!

[Image via Frank Sinatra/YouTube.]