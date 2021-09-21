Gabby Petito's Death Officially Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy

This is officially no longer a case of a disappearance.

Gabby Petito has been found, and yes, as has long been suspected by everyone following the case, she was murdered.

On Sunday remains were found in Grand Teton National Park which were believed to be the 22-year-old YouTuber, but an autopsy Tuesday has officially confirmed it.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue determined the manner of death to be homicide though authorities did not reveal any more specific cause of death.

The Denver FBI tweeted on Tuesday afternoon:

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

They also released a statement from the Special Agent in Charge, Michael Schneider, who was unequivocal in linking Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who has also since disappeared, to the crime. He said:

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions. Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

[Image via Gabby Petito/Instagram.]