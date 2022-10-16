Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Woman Plotted To Kill Her In Her Sleep & Infamous Photo Of Prince Andrew With Accuser Virginia Giuffre Is Fake In First Interview From Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has A LOT to say from her prison cell!

As Perezcious readers know, the heiress was found guilty of multiple charges for her part in best friend Jeffrey Epstein‘s underage sex trafficking ring earlier this year. But now, ten months since her conviction, she is giving her first interview from prison — and she dropped some major bombshells. The convicted sex trafficker spoke with Dailymail.com about a wide range of topics – everything from her experiences in jail to Prince Andrew and his infamous photo with victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

While first serving her sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Ghislaine claimed she became a target at the prison after a bounty was placed on her head and another intimate planned to kill her while she slept. She told the outlet:

“There was a woman who made a threat, said she had a plan to murder me as I was sleeping.”

But beyond the allegations of being threatened by other inmates, Ghislaine shared with the outlet that the hardest moment in MDC came in June of this year when she was placed on suicide watch for two weeks, saying:

“I do not possess a single suicidal bone in my body. I have never been suicidal. I’ve never contemplated it. I’ve never thought about it. It has never crossed my mind in my entire life. And I am very adamant on who I am and I’m very excited and look forward to my appeal.”

The 60-year-old claims she was only put on suicide watch as “punishment” for accusing the prison system of violating her rights:

“So the reason they put me on suicide watch was as a punishment – because I have filed a number of grievances and have made clear that [the authorities] broke the rules and harmed me physically and my ability to defend myself and many other things besides.”

She went on to describe the treatment that came afterward as something that “strips you of any remaining shred of dignity that you have,” adding:

“They have you with no clothes, and they put you in a suicide smock, which has Velcro straps on it. So there’s nothing to protect your modesty. And you were in a room of sub-zero temperatures, so you literally are freezing, with neon lights like you see on TV and in concentration camps. …”

While on suicide watch, Ghislaine said inmates are denied access to a shower, and toothbrush, and only given two sheets of toilet paper every time she needed the bathroom:

“And you’re left in a room like that with no… there’s nothing to do. And I had two cameras on me all the time.”

That wasn’t the only part that bothered her at MDC. She also said she was so hungry at times that she ate petroleum jelly:

“The food in Brooklyn was truly, truly terrible. One day I was so hungry that I ate the only thing I had – Vaseline.”

She continued:

“Jails are dangerous. And, actually, given what I have seen and witnessed in jail – guards selling drugs and being inappropriate in every way, I have seen all those things and therefore feel prisons are not safe spaces. Until you’ve been here, you really don’t understand how appalling it is. I would tell anybody to do everything possible to avoid coming to jail.”

However, since being transferred to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida on July 22, Ghislaine said she no longer feels “unsafe” at the new prison or “experienced any of the gross violations of my rights” as she did in MDC. She added:

“It’s still jail. It’s very far from a cushy country club, as I have seen it reported. You’re locked up the entire time. When they do let you out for an hour there’s not a chair for everybody in the communal space and no way to watch TV.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ghislaine also spoke about Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre on three occasions between 1999 and 2002, with the first time allegedly being when she was only 17 years old. While he continuously denied the allegations against him, he was stripped of his military titles and later settled with Virginia outside of court in order to stop the case from going to trial. So when asked about the situation, Ghislaine actually said she “felt bad” for him:

“Yes, I follow what is happening to him. He is paying such a price for the association with Jeffrey Epstein. I care about him, and I feel so bad for him.”

Umm… Seriously? She went on to address the infamous photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around a then-17-year-old Virginia, claiming that it is fake. What?! However, she refused to explain to Dailymail.com why it is:

“At this time, I no longer believe that to be a true image, and I don’t believe that it is what it appears to be. There are so many things that are wrong with it. As soon as my appeal is over, I will be very happy to discuss it with you.”

Hmm…

Was she seriously expecting some sympathy from this conversation after hurting so many young women? Really? Reactions to the bombshell interview? Sound OFF in the comments below.

