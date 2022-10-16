Kanye West Addresses Antisemitic Remarks & Blames George Floyd’s Death On Fentanyl In New Controversial Interview

Oh, Kanye West…

Nearly a year after he first appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, the 45-year-old rapper returned to the show on Sunday for a nearly 45-minute interview to discuss a variety of topics – including addressing his recent antisemitic remarks. As you know, Kanye has been at the center of controversy over the last few weeks after wearing a “White Lives Matters” shirt at Paris Fashion Week and making several antisemitic comments, including threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish People.” While he has been put in the penalty box on Instagram and Twitter for those terrible remarks, he decided to continue to spew antisemitic tropes and conspiracies in the podcast interview.

Going on a long rant, the Yeezy fashion designer insisted he was not an anti-Semite since he is also Jewish “as the blood of Christ.” However, Ye continued to double down on his recent harmful comments, saying how Jewish people control the media and entertainment:

“That’s Jewish people have owned the black voice. Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. I respect what the Jewish people have done, and how they brought their people together.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Has ‘Totally Removed’ Herself From Dealing With Ye Amid Controversies

He even blamed “Jewish Zionists” for Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend (“Skete”) Pete Davidson – who he called “a heroin addict” – having sex in front of a fireplace in honor of her grandmother:

“Kim is a Christian. On TMZ I just saw yesterday it said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honor they grandmother.’ It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media.”

Kanye went on to say Dov Charney, the Los Angeles Apparel founder who printed his “White Lives Matter” tee, would not release the shirts after the Jesus Walks artist tweeted “death con 3 on Jewish People.” And when Charney suggested Ye visit the Holocaust Museum to understand why his comments are so hurtful, the father of four told him to go to Planned Parenthood instead — “our Holocaust Museum.” Yeah, he really said that…

He then discussed how he has gotten “used to getting screwed by the Jewish media,” claiming he had four concerts organized for Los Angeles So-Fi Stadium but it was canceled following his antisemitic tweet:

“They been fucking with me for too long. They put the crazy narrative out there. Paparazzi taking a photo of you, you ain’t getting no money off of it. You’re used to getting screwed by the Jewish media. And I’m saying, you poked the bear too fucking long.”

And that is not all. From there, Kanye referenced a point from a documentary by Candace Owens (The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM) that suggested George Floyd was not killed by being suffocated by a police officer’s knee to the neck, but by fentanyl:

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes. They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

FYI, medical experts testified in the trial against Minnesota officier Derek Chavin that while George had some fentanyl in his system, he died from a lack of oxygen caused by the knee on his neck. A coroners report also confirmed his death was a homicide. This comment led him to compare George’s death to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, seemingly suggesting that he did not die from cancer:

“This white company Louis Vuitton is now making statues of him as a martyr, and we don’t know why exactly [he died], they said it was cancer.”

After making all of these controversial and horrific statements, he questioned if this interview would run, saying that “the Jewish media blocked me out” and repeated “I’m lit” several times. Elsewhere, while calling out the Kardashians, Puff Daddy, and Meek Mill, Kanye compared himself to “every Michael you can think of” in Hollywood. He then said, considering he is reportedly the richest Black man in America:

“I want y’all to run up on me, I want y’all to come kill me, I want you to smack me, I want you to do all this shit you rap about… Otherwise shut the fuck up, unless you was there when the Kardashians kidnapped my kids.”

Later on, Kanye acknowledged his antisemitic tweet (and the spelling mistake), explaining that:

“Defcon is actually that you’re preparing to protect yourself. Once they cancel four So-Fi Stadiums because of what’s classified as wrong-think… because it’s very important to have the black vote in groupthink, and not separate from the thought and being completely in line with the Left, the Jewish media and the Chinese. They got something to do with everything.”

Wow…

For anyone who continues to defend Kanye, seriously, shame on you. Clearly, he does not care to learn or even acknowledge how harmful and disgusting his words and actions are right now. You can see the full interview (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via REVOLT/YouTube]