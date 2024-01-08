Got A Tip?

Gillian Anderson Explains Jaw-Dropping NSFW Golden Globes Dress Detail!

Gillian Anderson Golden Globes 2024 Vagina Dress

Gillian Anderson made quite the splash with her dress at the Golden Globes!

The Sex Education star looked gorgeous as usual in a custom strapless gown from Gabriela Hearst. Take a look at the 55-year-old bringing pure old school Hollywood grace to the red carpet…

Gillian Anderson Golden Globes 2024 Dress full shot
(c) MEGA/WENN

But as stunning and simple as it appeared to be from afar, the dress held a secret for those looking closely. It was covered in vaginas!

Yes, the ivory hid white vagina designs — each of which reportedly took 3.5 hours to embroider!

Gillian Anderson Golden Globes 2024 Vagina Dress detail
(c) MEGA/WENN

Gillian told Deadline she chose to wear the dress “for so many reasons,” noting:

“It’s brand appropriate.”

Ha! We know Gillian is iconic, but we didn’t think of her brand as being so yonic! (Look it up, kids!)

What do YOU think about the X-Files star’s artsy NSFW look??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Jan 08, 2024 11:11am PDT

