Gillian Anderson Explains Jaw-Dropping NSFW Golden Globes Dress Detail!

Gillian Anderson made quite the splash with her dress at the Golden Globes!

The Sex Education star looked gorgeous as usual in a custom strapless gown from Gabriela Hearst. Take a look at the 55-year-old bringing pure old school Hollywood grace to the red carpet…

But as stunning and simple as it appeared to be from afar, the dress held a secret for those looking closely. It was covered in vaginas!

Related: Emma Stone Playfully Calls Taylor Swift An ‘A**hole’ At The Globes!!

Yes, the ivory hid white vagina designs — each of which reportedly took 3.5 hours to embroider!

Gillian told Deadline she chose to wear the dress “for so many reasons,” noting:

“It’s brand appropriate.”

Ha! We know Gillian is iconic, but we didn’t think of her brand as being so yonic! (Look it up, kids!)

What do YOU think about the X-Files star’s artsy NSFW look??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]