Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone Playfully Calls Taylor Swift An 'A**hole' Over THIS!!

Emma Stone had some choice words for her friend Taylor Swift — but don’t worry, it was all love!

On Sunday night, the actress took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes. After the win was announced, the pop star was one of the loudest audience members to jump to her feet and cheer on the results, alongside Jennifer Lawrence (also nominated in the category), who screamed, “Oh, my God!”

While Emma focused on thanking her family and co-workers in her acceptance speech, she had quite a lot to say about the Love Story singer while backstage! Speaking to the press after the win, the La La Land alum was asked how it felt to have someone like the Grammy winner cheering her on so loudly. At first, the 35-year-old simply quipped:

“What an a**hole, am I right?”

LOLz! Doubling back to make sure people realized she was joking, Emma explained:

“I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a**hole.”

LMFAO! What a backhanded compliment! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Emma Stone jokes about getting Taylor Swift’s support at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GjlnCkXKDR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy should take some pointers.

