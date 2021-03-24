Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Had To Give Birth WHERE?!?

When we imagine a royal baby being born, we imagine red carpet treatment — but not so this time around!

Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth to her third child on Sunday. A spokesperson for the couple told The Telegraph that their infant son had been named Lucas Philip Tindall in honor of Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip, who was recently released from the hospital.

Related: Princess Eugenie Shares New Pic Of Baby August For First Mother’s Day!

As for little Lucas, he didn’t make it to the hospital himself. Zara’s husband Mike Tindall recounted the birth story on his podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, and as it turns out, the latest royal birth happened right on the bathroom floor!

He explained:

“Fortunately, Zara’s friend, Dolly — she’s actually more important than I am at making sure, she’s been at all three of my children’s births — she was there, and recognized that we wouldn’t have gotten to hospital in time. So yeah, it was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

The midwives managed to make it in time (actually, “just after the head had arrived,” according to Mike) and the couple ended up delivering a safe, healthy baby.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace released a statement saying:

“The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great grandchild when circumstances allow.”

Congrats to the couple and the whole royal family!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Avalon]