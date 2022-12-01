Instagram Influencer Gracie Piscopo Opens Up After Her Baby Daddy Is Charged With Murdering His Own Mother!!

An Instagram influencer with more than a million followers on the platform is dealing with the unimaginable fallout after her boyfriend was arrested and charged with allegedly murdering his own mother.

Andre Zachary Rebelo was arrested outside Perth, in Western Australia, last Tuesday. Cops have since charged the young man with allegedly killing Colleen Rebelo in an awful incident occurring back in May 2020 at the 58-year-old woman’s home in a ritzy suburb. Andre has been dating popular social media influencer Gracie Piscopo for the last eight years. And this week, she finally reacted to the shocking police investigation involving her other half.

According to reports from the West Australian, Colleen’s 2020 death was not initially considered to be suspicious. After her body was discovered by family members, police investigated. However, cops found no immediate signs of foul play, and “no obvious signs of injury” to the late woman, per DailyMail.com.

Obviously, more recent developments in the investigation have changed that thinking. By this month, cops honed in on the younger Rebelo in the alleged killing. And while police are still keeping quiet about specific details of the murder, officials clearly felt they had enough to charge the young father with the crime.

Now, the high-profile IG influencer is trying to deal with this shocking situation. In a new story published in the West Australian on Wednesday, Piscopo gave her first comments on the case. Referencing her 3-year-old son Romeo — whom she shares with Andre — the shocked mom simply said:

“I’m just focusing on my son right now.”

Ugh.

The Aussie news outlet further reported that Gracie is “so shaken by the allegations” against Andre that medical professionals have been visiting her at home to provide counsel and care. We can’t even imagine.

As for Rebelo, he has also been charged with fraud. The newspaper reports this second accusation possibly centers on Colleen’s life insurance policy. He has been remanded to police custody and will next face a judge at a court date on December 21.

Rebelo and Piscopo have dated for the last eight years, per the Daily Mail. Their connection was solidified three years ago when Romeo was born. Andre used to be a fixture on Gracie’s popular Instagram account, too. But as that outlet notes, he has been “noticeably missing” from her socials recently. Checking for ourselves on Thursday morning, it’s clear Piscopo has deleted nearly every picture of Andre from her account. Wow…

Gracie has built quite a fan base with her social media presence. Back in 2019, she modeled in a campaign for Khloé Kardashian‘s El Lay-based fashion brand. In that photo set, she even became Good American‘s first pregnant ambassador, according to the outlet. Ever since, she has steadily grown her online following.

Over on TikTok though, social media sleuths are trying to piece together the situation. As one true crime fan noted (below), what’s shown online doesn’t always match with what goes on away from the cameras:

In the comments, other fans revealed their surprised reactions to the jaw-dropping allegations against the 26-year-old man:

“Wait what???!?! This is shocking!!! I am shocked!! He seemed sooo nice, like he wouldn’t even hurt a fly. Ughh I feel for Gracie and her son” “I’m sorry WHAT. This feels like I’m in another world… He did whaaaaat.” “SO CRAZY. i just went to her ig & she’s deleted ALL pics of him. i cant imagine what she’s going though” “Wait oh my gosh i use to follow them for so many years whattt” “His poor wife and son are victims as well. The heartbreak of having someone you love do something so awful” “She’s been dead 2 years… they just now found out he did it SMH no way”

Wow…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Shocking is an understatement, don’t you think?

