Chrissy Teigen’s Cookware Line Pulled From Macy's Amid Past Tweets Controversy

Is Chrissy Teigen finally facing repercussions over her vicious Twitter history?

As we’ve been reporting, John Legend’s wife has faced serious backlash following resurfaced tweets bullying others. The controversy kicked off when Courtney Stodden came forward with her recollections of public (and, allegedly, private) harassment she endured, that included the Lip Sync Battle host telling the then-teen to take a “dirt nap.” Additional tweets about Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham, and even a young Quvenzhané Wallis added fuel to the fire.

In the midst of the controversy, Chrissy’s Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line disappeared from Target’s website, leading some to believe that the brand had dropped her because of the bullying scandal. However, Target confirmed that they had parted ways with the 35-year-old months before.

Now, a similar situation has occurred with Macy’s, though it’s less clear when and why her Cravings collection has left the shelves of the department store. Over the weekend, the line was marked “unavailable” on Macy’s website per The Sun; by Monday, searching for Cravings cookware on the site led to the message “We couldn’t find a match for your search.” Neither Macy’s nor Teigen’s camp has commented on the change, so many have assumed that her line was dropped because of her bullying past coming to light.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this a consequence of the controversy? Should more brands reconsider their partnerships with Chrissy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Macy’s]