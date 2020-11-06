Guess The Muscle Mohawk Man!

Now who could this beefy mystery man be!??

While some of us have slacked off on our fitness during the coronavirus pandemic, this celeb has clearly not been missing any workouts! Although that’s not unusual for this actor, who is known for his XXL-sized arms (and chest and abs).

What is unusual for this fella was the blue Mohawk he was sporting in his latest gym selfie. We’re used to seeing him with a mane of thick black hair, but he can truly rock any look and still make us drool.

We just wonder what his TV star wife thinks of this look??

Know who it is yet?

It’s… Joe Manganiello!

The True Blood alum took to Twitter on Wednesday to show off his new ‘do (and not-so-new python arms), sharing:

Time to go to work… pic.twitter.com/kbUoVCrdNo — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) November 5, 2020

Did you guess it, Perezcious readers? And what do you think of this new look??

