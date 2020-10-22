Guess The Celeb Luring Voters To The Polls With His Rock Hard Abs!

Who could this politically conscious and seriously sexy celebrity be?

With the November general election just a few short weeks away, one hunky actor is using his massive social media platform to urge people to get out and vote using, what else, but a thirst trap! When you consider the target audience who’s likely mindlessly scrolling on Instagram anyway, this is a very welcome sight and strategy to grab attention!

Related: Guess The Celebrity Showing Off Her ‘Nakie Big Girl’ Body!

The Academy Award-winning method actor usually prefers his privacy, surprisingly beginning this year completely off the grid in a silent retreat; he had no idea the coronavirus pandemic even began until months later after he resurfaced!

So, have you figured out who these abs belong to?? It’s none other than…

Jared Leto!

The Suicide Squad star made sure his “hump day” reminder wasn’t lost in translation, noting in his caption:

“Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote”

Ch-ch-check it out (below) and be sure to double tap vote for democracy like your life depends on it, y’all!

[Image via Jared Leto/Instagram]