Guess The Celebrity Rocking The RETRO '90s Fashion In This Adorable Throwback Pic!

Who do you think you are?

This kiddo’s rocking some seriously nostalgic ’90s fashion years before it even became popular, but can you guess WHO she became?

The throwback photo was shared in honor of International Dog Day on Thursday, hence Bambi, the cute furball in the snapshot. And the pic was likely taken across the pond, too — so international indeed! While the young model has grown up to have quite the eye for fashion, we didn’t know she became such a “trend setter” as a teen! But it makes sense — she always was the most stylish of her friends.

Related: Britney Spears Shows Love To BF Sam Asghari For Supporting Her ‘Through The Hardest Years’

Though she wasn’t rocking a “little Gucci dress” just yet! Holler at us if you’re catching our drift!

Not yet??

Okay, this should help: She’s clearly older than a baby… not looking so sporty (though she’d go on to fall in love with a professional athlete).… and her hair isn’t remotely ginger either… That narrow it down for ya?

Time to see if you’re right!

It’s….

POSH SPICE!!

AKA Victoria Beckham!

Ch-ch-check out the Spice Girls alum’s latest throwback pics (below)!

ADORBz! And so “retro”! LOLz!

Did you guess correctly, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Victoria Beckham/Instagram]