Gwyneth Paltrow Has BANNED Overnight Guests After Poopgate: She’s ‘Still Recovering From The Trauma’!

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t risking it anymore!

After a houseguest destroyed one of her bedrooms in an alleged explosive diarrhea incident, the Goop founder is apparently DONE letting people stay over at her Hamptons house! OMG! She’s really upset over this!

A source told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday that the 51-year-old has banned overnight guests ever since the “horrifying incident” occurred earlier this summer. An insider dished:

“After the horrifying incident involving a houseguest who lost control of their bowels in a bed at her home in the Hamptons, no one has been invited to stay overnight. Gwyneth has had friends over, but she makes sure they all leave when she goes to bed. Can you imagine her face when she found her luxury sheets covered in poop?”

Oh, the drama!

Related: Blake Lively Was ‘Effortlessly Rude’ On It Ends With Us Set, Says Insider

Interestingly, a rep for the Glee alum insisted it’s “not true at all.” However, another so-called friend of the actress only doubled down, saying she’s “still recovering from the trauma.” Hah!

As we previously covered, DailyMail.com claimed the mystery s**tter was Derek Blasberg, one of Gwyn’s longtime friends who is close to a bunch of other A-listers. Per a Popbitch blind item in June, he allegedly had some sort of major potty problem while staying at Paltrow’s place. He blamed it on Ozempic before fleeing the place without cleaning up (and yet sources later argued he’s not even using the weight loss drug).

The Deux U podcast then shared that they heard there was poop “all over the walls and the ceiling” of a guest room — which, yeah, that would probably be traumatizing. Like, how does that even happen?!?! Ew! The gossip blogger added:

“Allegedly, he either paid the housekeeper to keep her mouth shut or just like left a couple hundred dollars on the nightstand, ran out, and expected the housekeeper to clean it up. It got back to Gwyneth. Gwyneth was pissed, obviously.”

The Iron Man alum went on to tell all her Hampton pals about it — like Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Seinfeld, and Larry David. The businesswoman was made even more upset when Derek reportedly returned to the scene of the crime soon after to schmooze with Netflix President Ted Sarandos and tried to blame her for the ordeal, DeuxMoi claimed:

“But what most upset her was when Gwyneth brought the incident up with Derek, instead of apologizing to her, he turned it around as being HER fault! And he didn’t say anything because she is a cold, unforgiving B he could hardly confide in. His character assassination of her ticked her off, understandably.”

Wild! We bet the next thing we’ll hear is that Gwyneth has downgraded to the cheapest bedding ever to avoid expensive disasters in the future! That is if she ever works up the nerve to invite someone over for the night again. LOLz!

Reactions? Can you believe she’s this traumatized?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via People/YouTube]