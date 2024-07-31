'Horrific' Gypsy Rose Crime Scene Photos Convinced Expert She's A Master Manipulator

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has already served her time in prison, the case is long over — and yet, it’s generating more controversy than ever now!

Late last year, Gypsy was released and instantly became something of a celebrity. Everyone is following her semi-scandalous love life. She even has her own reality show on Lifetime. But the release of crime scene photos by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has folks remembering why she got famous in the first place… and debating who she really is — a troubled girl who found a horrible path out of an abusive home? Or a manipulative monster?

For years, Gypsy Rose’s mother Dee Dee Blanchard subjected her to physical and psychological abuse by pretending she was younger than she was — and suffering terrible illness. It’s maybe the most famous case of Munchausen-by-proxy ever.

Then Gypsy Rose — then in her early 20s — began dating an older man she met online named Nicholas Godejohn. She convinced him to murder Dee Dee. She brought him over, gave him the knife, gloves, and duct tape he used, then hid in the bathroom as he went into her bedroom and stabbed her 17 times. The two then had sex in Gypsy Rose’s bed before stealing over 4 grand in cash and fleeing to a motel for a few days. They even plotted to hide the murder weapon by mailing it to themselves. They thought they’d gotten away with it. But just two days later both were arrested and charged with Dee Dee’s murder.

As we said, many were sympathetic to Gypsy Rose considering what her mother put her through, poisoning her with medicine she didn’t need, controlling her life. But at the same time… the premeditation of this murder is really scary stuff.

Now Greene County has released some of the crime scene photos, and it has folks reconsidering their feelings.

Joseph Scott Morgan, an associate professor in Applied Forensics at Jacksonville University, spoke to The US Sun about what can be gleaned from the pics. He explained how much the photos showed planning and confidence:

“Whoever did this attack had an awareness that they could make it through the piles of garbage in the house, specifically to the location where Dee Dee was in bed.”

Professor Morgan described Gypsy Rose as a master manipulator. We guess she’d have to be to have gotten Godejohn to go through with such an attack. He called the brutal photos of Dee Dee’s bedroom some of the “most horrific” he’d ever seen, saying the 17 stab wounds made the killing a “particularly bloody affair” and showed “anger”:

“You always hear the term gun violence and, yeah, there’s gun violence. But when you’re talking about pure, unadulterated violence, you have bludgeoning deaths – which are beatings. The thing about a sharp force injury death is this out of all of the deaths, it’s very personal.”

So he’s suggesting Gypsy channeled her own anger through her boyfriend? Because it was only “very personal” for her. Right?

The stabbing over and over was more than personal, Morgan said, it was intimate — or as he put it, “highly sexualized.” The 17 stab wounds made it more so:

“It’s one is not sufficient. Two is not sufficient. We’ve got to get up into the teens now to make this sufficient. And then you round all of this off with this aberrant sexual behavior, that makes it all the more horrible.”

By “aberrant sexual behavior” he’s referring, we believe, to the admission Gypsy and her boyfriend had sex in the house even as her mother lay dead from all the stab wounds in the next room. Morgan also questioned how Godejohn was able to restrain Dee Dee in order to kill her, saying we’ll never know exactly what happened that night. We’re not sure what he’s getting at. Does he think it didn’t go down the way Gypsy said?

In any case, we’re curious what YOU think. Do you wonder if there’s more to the story?

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/YouTube/Greene County Sheriff’s Office.]