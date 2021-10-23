Hailey Bieber & Ireland Baldwin Sends Messages Of Support To Halyna Hutchins’ Family After Fatal On-Set Shooting

In the wake of the accidental shooting that happened on the set of the upcoming movie Rust, some of Alec Baldwin’s family members have spoken out to send their love and support to those who’ve been affected.

Hailey Bieber, who is the daughter of his brother Stephen Baldwin, shared on Instagram Stories that she is “heartbroken” and devastated following the death of Halyna Hutchins and the injury of Joel Souza. The 24-year-old wrote:

“Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Alec’s daughter Ireland Baldwin also briefly took to IG Stories in order to offer her condolences to the Hutchins family, saying:

“My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.”

As you know, the heartbreaking accident occurred when the 63-year-old actor was unknowingly handed a loaded prop gun during filming and accidentally discharged it killing the director of photography and injuring the director. Baldwin later broke his silence on the tragedy Friday, penning on Twitter:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Continuing to send love to the Souza and the Hutchins’ family.

