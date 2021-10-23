Joel Souza Speaks Out After Accidental Shooting, Says He Is 'Gutted By The Loss' Of Halyna Hutchins

Joel Souza, the Rust director who was injured when Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, finally speaks out.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old filmmaker released a statement to Deadline following the tragedy, expressing how wrecked he is over the loss of the director of photography:

“I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”

As you know, Souza had been struck in the clavicle by a bullet when Baldwin fired the prop gun and was taken to Christus St. Vincent hospital in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where he received treatment for his injuries. Hutchins had also been transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she sadly succumbed to her injuries. A search warrant released on Friday revealed neither Baldwin nor the assistant director Dave Halls knew the gun was loaded. Moments before the incident, the armorer had placed three prop firearms on a rolling cart, and the assistant had grabbed one and handed it to the 63-year-old star. Halls reportedly had shouted “cold gun” at the time, meaning the weapon didn’t contain ammunition and was safe to use.

We cannot imagine what Souza and all of the crew and cast members must be feeling after this tragedy…

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ husband Matthew hopped on Twitter Friday evening to open up about his family’s grief. Alongside a picture of his wife and son, he wrote:

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.”

Matthew also posted a link to the memorial scholarship that’s been set up in Hutchins name at the AFI Conservatory, asking for donations in her honor:

“Thank you to Halyna’s friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship to honor her memory and support aspiring female cinematographers. Anyone seeking to honor her memory, please direct your giving to this fund.”

Our hearts continue to go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

