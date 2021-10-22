Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Accidental Shooting On Rust Set

Alec Baldwin has spoken out following the accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The 63-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday to address the tragic incident, writing:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

He then added:

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

We cannot even imagine what must be going through his head or what he is feeling after all of this. Take a look at the tweets (below):

1-

His brother Stephen Baldwin also reacted to the fatal incident on Instagram early Friday morning, asking for prayers in the wake of the tragedy. He expressed:

“Asking for your prayers tonight. Friends, not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident. Thank you.”

As we previously reported, Baldwin had been filming a scene for his upcoming western movie that involved a prop gun containing a “live round.” However, things soon took a heartbreaking turn. When fired, the single bullet had hit both Hutchins and Souza. A source claimed that it struck the cinematographer first before making contact with the 48-year-old director’s clavicle. Hutchins was soon transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, but she sadly passed away from her injuries. Meanwhile, Souza was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and has since been released.

So far, no arrests have been made as the investigation into the unfortunate incident remains ongoing. Authorities have already questioned Baldwin who reportedly had been in tears while speaking on the phone with an unnamed person afterward. The local Sheriff’s Department told Entertainment Tonight:

“This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

At this time, production company Rust Movie Productions LLC also shut down filming “for an undetermined period. They said in a statement on Thursday:

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

A truly devastating accident. We are continuing to send love to Halyna’s family and friends during this difficult time. We are also wishing Joel a speedy recovery.

