Alec Baldwin Coming To REALITY TV! He & Hilaria Will Show Family Life With 7 Kids... But What's The Real Goal?

Alec Baldwin is headed to reality TV!

On Tuesday, the embattled actor and his wife Hilaria Baldwin announced they’ll be starring on a brand new TLC series documenting what life with their seven kids is like. In a clip, they joked they’re “definitely not” having more babies before sharing BTS videos of their hectic life, which will be the focal point of The Baldwins. Alec shared:

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most.”

They share Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. Plus, the 30 Rock alum is dad to Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, though it’s unclear if she’ll appear on the show. (Obvi we hope she does, she’s awesome.)

Wow!

Do y’all think Hilaria will be able to maintain her fake Spanish accent this whole time?!? LOLz! Seems like one of the top reasons to tune in, frankly…

A couple years back Hilaria was exposed for using a fake Spanish accent and lying about her heritage. She and Alec have both hit back at the controversy, but a few things are clear: her legal name is Hillary and she was born and raised in Boston! Sure, she has ties to Spain, but not as strongly as she wanted folks to believe. Yet none of this has stopped her from using the accent — or naming ALL HER KIDS extremely Spanish names. Wild. But of course, her husband’s controversy overshadowed hers soon after…

During a rehearsal on the set of a Western called Rust in late 2021, Alec fired what turned out to be a live round that had no place being on a movie set. Sadly the pistol was pointed toward the camera — and the shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January. He’s now looking at 18 months in prison if found guilty, and his trial is set to take place in July.

This brings us to what might be the ulterior motive behind this adventure into unscripted content…

Kinda feels like this is some PR move to gain more sympathy for! Was he hoping a rebrand as a reality star would show people he’s not some Hollywood weirdo but rather just like them? Just a regular dad with an immigrant wife??

If he was hoping this show would help change the public’s opinion about him, well, it isn’t going to be fast enough to reach the jury — since it won’t premiere until next year. But as far as the court of public opinion? It really could help, who knows?

We just wonder if they’re truly going to share “the ups and downs”?? We bet the ratings would be high if they chose to feature the Rust trial or break down Hilaria’s scandal — but judging from how they’ve handled their troubles in the past, it’s unlikely!

Thoughts?? Will U watch?? Sound OFF (below)!

