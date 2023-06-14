Hailey Bieber SLAMS Her Own Fans For Leaving 'Nasty' Comments On Selena Gomez IG Posts!

Hailey Bieber is pissed at her own fans!

As we all know, the model’s been embroiled in a messy feud with Selena Gomez ever since linking up with Justin Bieber — mostly thanks to their fans who have pitted them against each other. The drama reached a fever pitch earlier this year when Hailey was called out for being a “mean girl” and seemingly making fun of the Emmy nominee, leading both women to (attempt to) stop their fans from continuing to dig up the same old hate-filled narrative time and time again. Hailey’s also been going out of her way to show support for the Only Murders in the Building star, such as by liking one of her most recent Instagram posts earlier this week. Unfortunately, it didn’t work!

While the Rhode Beauty founder may have liked the pics, which were snapped in Paris, her fans did NOT! The Lose You To Love Me vocalist’s page was flooded with nasty comments, in which haters called her “jealous” and claimed she was “copying” the 26-year-old’s style, among way worse insults!

You can see the controversy (below):

Noticing the hate, the beauty guru hopped onto her own IG Story to CALL OUT all her supporters, she wrote on Monday night:

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments.”

Making her stance very clear on online bullying, she added:

“Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Simple as that!

At this time, the Disney Channel alum hasn’t addressed the continued feud rumors, but it’s still nice to see Hailey shutting down her own followers. When Selenators were targeting JB’s wifey, the actress was quick to put an end to the negativity while begging her diehards to be more considerate of others’ feelings, she said in March:

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Death threats are NEVER okay!! We commend both celebs for putting their differences aside and sticking up for the other when they’re being s**t on by fans!

Shortly after the post was shared with the world, Hailey also gave her two cents on the sitch, reflecting on the ‘gram:

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy or compassion.”

Let’s just hope both Selena and Hailey’s fans will finally get the memo. If the ladies are done fighting, it’s time their fans put down their pitchforks, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think of Hailey’s latest message? Sound OFF (below)!

