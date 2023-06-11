Kristin Davis Opens Up About Feud Between Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘I Wish I Could Fix It’!

Kristin Davis would love nothing more than to help end the nasty feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall!

In an interview with The Telegraph on Friday, the 58-year-old actress opened up about her Sex and the City co-stars public fallout. While Kristin insisted she wanted to “fix” things between the pair, she knows she cannot “waste” her time attempting to mend the fences at the end of the day:

“You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody. I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

Oof. That must be tough to be stuck in between two people’s rift. As you most likely know, Kim has been beefing with SJP for a long time now. Their relationship is so rocky that the 66-year-old actress swore she’d never, ever return to their hit series. Even Sarah didn’t want her on it, claiming Kim was not asked to join And Just Like That when the project was announced. However, the two ladies seemingly managed to put aside their differences for the good of the show.

It was shockingly announced that Kim is reprising her iconic character Samantha Jones for the season two finale of the revival series. While not much is known about what happens in the scene, she only filmed one scene that takes place in a car and will involve a phone call with Sarah’s character Carrie Bradshaw. BUT Kim never actually talked to the Hocus Pocus star when she filmed in March. In order to get her back on the show, production had to agree to her “stipulations” – that she would not have to work with Sarah, Kristin, Cynthia Nixon, and showrunner Michael Patrick King. A source for Page Six previously shared:

“Kim had two stipulations -— one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.”

So it sounds like the chances of everyone working things out are pretty slim! In fact, another insider said that Kim and Sarah have ultimately reached “an understanding” that they’d never be pals:

“Kim and Sarah both have an understanding, but [as for] them being friends in the future, don’t hold your breath.”

