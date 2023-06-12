Hailey Bieber Wants You To Know She's Totally Cool With Selena Gomez! Look!

Hailey Bieber is cool with Selena Gomez! So cool she wants everyone to know it!

Months after the Rhode Beauty founder and the Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself singer laid their beef to rest, Hailey is keeping up with the role of cool wife who’s now okay with the ex-girlfriend… and Instagram users are noticing!

Sunday, Selena took to the photo sharing app to show off a new carousel of pics snapped by photographer Hunter Moreno, which she captioned, “Crazy about you paris.”

There’s a lot to like about the pics, for sure, like the Rare Beauty founder’s perfect glam, her cool, Christian Dior sweater, her tulle skirt, or her little black bag and gold hoop earrings to accessorize. Look!

But it wasn’t the haute couture that had fans excited. Eagle-eyed followers quickly pointed out that Mrs. Bieber herself dropped a like! This is a pretty big — and very public — show of support for Selena, who dated Justin Bieber on and off for years before he settled down with Hailey.

This, of course, also comes off the back of some more recent public reigniting of the feud on Hailey’s part. She and pals Kylie Jenner and Justin Skye seemingly poked fun at the Only Murders in the Building star’s eyebrows. When fans picked up on it, they realized there seemed to be more subtle jabs going back months. From there, as you probably recall, the internet took Selena’s side, and, yeah… let’s just say it wasn’t pretty for Hailey there for a while. That was until Hailey reportedly reached out to Selena asking for peace back in March.

At the time, the Love You Like a Love Song singer took to IG to call off all the fans who had begun taking things much too far, apparently dealing out “death threats” to JB’s wife. Selena wrote:

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

She then followed the 26-year-old on IG as a show of support, before Hailey did the same in return and also dropped a statement of her own:

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

Well, it’s just great to see that three months later, they’re still keeping the peace. We have to give it up to Hailey. Hitting “like” may seem like the literal least she could do, but for someone who was infamously not-so-cool with Selener for YEARS to show love like this, it’s a big step.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hailey Bieber/Instagram & Selena Gomez/TikTok]