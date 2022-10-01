Halloween Horror Nights Do-Over With My Son! TRIUMPHANT!!!! Hilarious!!! WATCH! | Perez Hilton

The most brilliant start to spooky season!!! We were invited by Universal Studios Hollywood to Halloween Horror Nights AND we got Express Tickets. No waiting in lines! When we tell you… it was epic, that’s putting it mildly! It was thrilling! It was joyous! It was super scary! It was bonding! Our son didn’t think he could handle it – and he did! Last year he couldn’t. This year – frightened and he loved it! Plus, we got haircuts at Adriano Hair Salon in Beverly Hills. AND we took J.R.Hilton to his hip hop class and watched him bust some moves. We are exhausted. We are so happy!!!! Watch!

